State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.44. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $72.71 and a 52-week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

