State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,738 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.22% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,972,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 204,242 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 450,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 79,803 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRH opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.73. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

