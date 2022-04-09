State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,788 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

KSS opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

