State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 21,809 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Gentex worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Gentex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,199,000 after acquiring an additional 126,233 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,753,000 after purchasing an additional 792,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,520,000 after purchasing an additional 513,739 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,487 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Gentex’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

