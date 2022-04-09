State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,722 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

NYSE TAP opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

