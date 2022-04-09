State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,247 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $2,104,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 279,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,277,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZION. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

