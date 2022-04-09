Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $34.00 at UBS Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

LEVI stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $308,675.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $1,269,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 234.3% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 329,091 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 230,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

