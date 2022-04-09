Unity Software (NYSE:U) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.83% from the company’s previous close.

U has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Unity Software stock opened at $90.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.53. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,378,974. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

