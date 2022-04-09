Piper Sandler Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $102.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FND. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $81.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.80 and its 200 day moving average is $114.46. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $79.38 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.