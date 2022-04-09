Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $350.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

NYSE:HD opened at $311.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $321.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.51.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in Home Depot by 33.0% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 2,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 11.5% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 22.6% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 119.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

