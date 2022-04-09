Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $31.00 at Piper Sandler

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.72.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business’s revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.