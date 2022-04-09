BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to report $37.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.38 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $16.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $165.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $166.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $204.18 million, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $215.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,762. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after buying an additional 107,584 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,487,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

