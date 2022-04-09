Aparna Bawa Sells 2,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day moving average is $187.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -0.93. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

