Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITRG. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Shares of NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Integra Resources by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Integra Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in Integra Resources by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

