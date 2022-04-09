Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $186.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.11. Assurant has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $187.89.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

