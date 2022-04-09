BMO Capital Markets Raises Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target to $28.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $187,785.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,126 shares of company stock worth $3,967,800. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Agiliti by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agiliti (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.