Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

