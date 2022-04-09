BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.11.

NASDAQ BL opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003 over the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

