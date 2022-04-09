Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Target Price to GBX 110

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.59) to GBX 97 ($1.27) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.
OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
