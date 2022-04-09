Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.59.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 214,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

