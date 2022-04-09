ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

ATNI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ATN International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. BWS Financial decreased their target price on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.49 million, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47. ATN International has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.06 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ATN International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in ATN International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

