Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AINV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.44.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $842.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

