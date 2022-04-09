Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $22.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 59.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of CXM opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

