Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

AQMS opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $141,853.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 268,141 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 154.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 345,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 209,891 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

