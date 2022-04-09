Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $197.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $197.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 64.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.96.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $119.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials has a one year low of $114.39 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

