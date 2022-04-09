Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EHC. Raymond James lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,594,000 after acquiring an additional 145,130 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,580,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.