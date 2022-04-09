Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

