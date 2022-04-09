AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,730 ($48.92).

AVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,750 ($49.18) to GBX 3,600 ($47.21) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($39.34) target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.56) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

AVV opened at GBX 2,443 ($32.04) on Friday. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,264 ($29.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,242 ($55.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,578.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,098.69. The stock has a market cap of £7.37 billion and a PE ratio of -193.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

