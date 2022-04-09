Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $361.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN opened at $317.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.38. The stock has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 21.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.