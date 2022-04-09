Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is -363.60%.

In other news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $26,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 341,153 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 769.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 169,756 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $772,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

