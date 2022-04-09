Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.07. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $77,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $101,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 89,716 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,471,000. Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

