Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOOK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 65.28% and a negative net margin of 410.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 185,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 82,153 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 158,988 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 35,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 26,091 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

