Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 238.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 74,362 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of BFAM opened at $132.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 114.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

