Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TTEK opened at $154.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

