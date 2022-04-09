Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,199 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 6.81% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 341,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KAPR opened at $26.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $28.59.

