Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.73% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $44.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $44.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.