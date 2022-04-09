Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,734.74.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,167.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,300.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,355.42. The company has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.38 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.