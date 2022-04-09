Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 869 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.25.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $149.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.30.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

