JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,215 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.22% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JVAL. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $36.50 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18.

