Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Sells $2,277,410.20 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thuan Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupang alerts:

On Thursday, January 6th, Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50.

CPNG stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion and a PE ratio of -12.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Coupang by 17,739.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.