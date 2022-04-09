Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Sells $2,277,410.20 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNGGet Rating) CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thuan Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 6th, Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50.

CPNG stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion and a PE ratio of -12.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Coupang by 17,739.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.