BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 132,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 187,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $36.41 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

