Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $102,000 in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.3% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 976,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,900,000 after buying an additional 49,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RLI by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RLI by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 22.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 381,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 351,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $117.84.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.33. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $275.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RLI shares. Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RLI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

