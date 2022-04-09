Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,703,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,998,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 21.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of 33.07. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of 16.12 and a 1-year high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The company had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCID. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.80.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

