Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $171.82 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $164.86 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.22 and a 200-day moving average of $178.53.

