283,249 Shares in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 283,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,993,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.35% of One Liberty Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 46.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

