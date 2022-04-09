Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 205,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 23.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Methode Electronics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

NYSE:MEI opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

MEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Methode Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.