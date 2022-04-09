Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.27.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $182.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.57. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

