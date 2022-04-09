Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 79 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB stock opened at $416.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of -87.95 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total value of $2,122,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,091 shares of company stock valued at $79,682,618. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.