Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 104,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cadence Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $26.53 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on CADE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

