Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,884 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AAON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AAON by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 40,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in AAON by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in AAON by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.51. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.68.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.